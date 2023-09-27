Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis in corruption case

An accountability court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi, the son of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects. Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk issued the warrants on an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the purpose. The NAB had submitted that its chairman had issued arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi on August 11 but it failed to arrest him despite efforts. The bureau submitted that Moonis Elahi had hidden himself and pleaded with the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi. At this, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi for October 5. The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district.