Over 130 countries confirm participation in Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

The representative from more than 120 countries have so far confirmed their participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing scheduled to be held this October, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

“Preparations for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation are making steady progress. As of today, representatives from more than 130 countries as well as many international organizations have confirmed that they will attend the Forum,” he said during a regular press briefing here. He said that China would stay in communication with Belt and Road cooperation partners on the preparations for the Forum.

The spokesperson informed that the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation would be held in October this year. China and BRI partners are in close communication on this.

“We welcome countries engaged in Belt and Road cooperation to come to Beijing, explore more possibilities for cooperation and achieve development together,” he added. An opening ceremony, three high level forums on connectivity, green development and digital economy and the six thematic forums on trade and people to people connectivity will be held.

Think Tank exchanges, Silk Road and sub national maritime cooperations respectively. A CEOs conference is also to be held.

The second Belt and Road Forum was held in Beijing from April 25 to 27, drawing over 6,000 participants from more than 150 countries and 92 international organizations.