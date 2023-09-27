India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Mushaal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights Mushaal Mullick Tuesday said that India could not fool the world by terming the homegrown Kashmiris’ freedom struggle as sponsored. She said India cannot suppress the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan will not allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs aimed at altering the Muslim majority status in IIOJK”, she said while talking to a private news channel. “Kashmir has a separate identity according to the United Nations Charter, and India’s claims on Kashmir are false”, she further highlighted. Mushaal Mullick said that the United Nations had already accepted the stance of Kashmiri people about right of self determination but did not take any practical step yet. She urged that international community should play its due role for the resolution of Kashmir conflict for the regional peace, prosperity and development. Replying to a question, she said that Modi-led government has exposed in front of the whole world, adding, Pakistan has always extended its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.