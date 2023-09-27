UET organizes workshop to engage targeted municipalities

The Center for Intelligent Systems and Networks Research (CISNR), University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar, organized a one-day workshop aimed at engaging targeted municipalities in Abbottabad and Mansehra of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

These municipalities had witnessed successful implementation of SCADA system under CISNR guidance. The event was funded by REEE-SCALE, GIZ – Pakistan. During the event, Prof. Dr. Gul Muhammad Khan, Project Director, unveiled the transformative potential of IoT technology and its diverse advantages for municipalities throughout Pakistan.

Dr. Khan emphasized over its capacity to amass valuable data that can revolutionize decision-making processes and facilitate efficient planning and implementation of innovative technologies, thereby conserving time, energy, and valuable municipal resources.