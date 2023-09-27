Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s Hijatul Wida sermon: A complete charter of human rights

Breaking the shackle of cruelty, discrimination and slavery, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had presented a complete charter of human rights and road map for all people of the whole universe during his historic last sermon i.e Khutbah Hijatul Wida in order to lead a prosperous and peaceful life.

Described as Rehmatul Lil Alamin in the Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had brought a positive resolution in lives of Arab in that era of darkness and taught mercy, kindness and compassion to people of all ages of the entire universe.

He (PBUH) presented a complete charter of human rights, and code of living a peaceful and successful life during his historic last sermon on occasion of Hajj (pilgrimage), his first and last hajj, on the mount of Jabalur Rahmat Arafat on 9th Zilhaj 10 A.H (632 AD).

“Hijatul Wida’s sermon is a perfect charter of human rights of all times and road map to establish peace, socioeconomic development and promote interfaith harmony.

It laid great stress on people to ensure justice, equality and righteous deeds besides treating women and slaves with kindness and compassion,” said Professor Dr. Hifazat Ullah Khan, Chairman, Islamiyat Department at Islamia College Peshawar while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) spoke about the sanctity of the month, the day and the place and asked the people to pay highest regard to the life and property of all Muslims as sacred and be righteous as well as honest in life.

“The last Prophet of Allah had laid great emphasis on peoples to be sympathetic and not hurt anyone besides discouraged injustice, slavery and dishonesty,” Dr Hifazatullah said.

Restored the dignity of women whether she is a mother, wife, daughter or sister, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasized on people to treat their women with kindness as they have right over them.

“O people, it is true that you have certain rights with regard to your women but they also have rights over you. Remember that you have taken them as your wives only under Allah’s trust and with His permission. If they abide by your right, then to them belongs the right to be fed and clothed in kindness and treat your women well and be very kind to them.”

He (PBUH) also taught treating slaves with kindness and give them what the owners eat and wear themselves besides others facilities.

The holy Prophet (PBUH) had strictly directed people to worship only Allah, offer prayers five times a day, fast during Ramazan, and give wealth in Zakat and perform Hajj if they could afford it.