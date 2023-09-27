Expert warn self-medication for ‘conjunctivitis’, awareness stresses

Experts on Tuesday stressed public awareness for ‘conjunctivitis’, commonly known as pink-eye allergy, and advised people to avoid indiscriminate use of antibiotics or steroids, as it may complicate the ailment or even damage the cornea of the eye. Eye specialist Dr. Jabaar Shams while talking to APP, expressed his serious concern over the increased number of conjunctivitis patients in several hospitals of Punjab including Sargodha as well and said that pink-eye virus can be caused by viral and bacterial infections or allergies. Symptoms of bacterial conjunctivitis include redness, streaking, swelling, itching, or burning in the eyes, he added. LRBT specialists said that infected individuals should be advised to use the prescribed eye drops and clean their eyes with tissues, adding, that infected persons should apply cold water to the infected eyes to provide some respite from the discomfort.Early precautionary measures were crucial to prevent the further spread of the disease, he advised. He said due to a lack of awareness drives, every year thousands of cases of conjunctivitis are reported in hospitals across Pakistan.