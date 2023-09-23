Ethiopian envoy, Sanjrani discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House today. The meeting focused on reinforcing the longstanding and friendly relationship between Pakistan and Ethiopia, concentrating on enhancing trade, parliamentary cooperation, and matters of mutual interest.

Chairman Sanjrani emphasized the importance of the existing strong bond between the two nations, rooted in shared history, common interests, and mutual support at international platforms. He stressed the need to foster trade and economic ties, highlighting the facilitation and improvement of contacts between Pakistani and Ethiopian businessmen.

In the discussion, both sides accentuated the augmentation of bilateral trade volume and applauded the resumption of flights between Pakistan and Ethiopia. Chairman Sanjrani Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani lauded the initiative, stating that it would enhance connectivity not only within Africa but also with Pakistan. He further stressed the significance of increasing cooperation and public relations in the field of education and addressing global challenges such as Islamophobia through interfaith harmony and mutual respect.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula reaffirmed Ethiopia’s importance under Pakistan’s Engage Africa policy and invited Chairman Sanjrani to visit Ethiopia on behalf of the Ethiopian Parliament’s leadership. Chairman Sanjrani expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian parliamentary leadership, government, and the ambassador, foreseeing that the exchange of parliamentary delegations would fortify relations.

Recognizing Ethiopia as a gateway to African countries, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula encouraged Pakistani investors to benefit from this strategic positioning. He reiterated his commitment to strengthen trade ties and promote bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.