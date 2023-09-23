NESPAK secures prestigious NEOM project

In a momentous achievement, NESPAK, Pakistan's premier engineering consultancy, has secured a landmark NEOM project in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first Pakistani firm to do so. This milestone was announced by Mr. Zargham Eshaq Khan, Acting Managing Director of NESPAK, on Friday.

The project focuses on the energy sector and has been awarded by the Saudi Electric Company (SEC). NESPAK scope of work involves providing construction management services for Extra High Voltage (EHV), High Voltage (HV), and HVDC projects within various zones encompassing NEOM Bay, NEOM Mountain, and NEOM Phase II. The project carries a budget of 46.5 million Saudi Riyals, equivalent to 3.794 billion Pak Rupees, and is scheduled for completion within three years.

NEOM, the centerpiece of this endeavor, is a part of Saudi Crown Prince HRH Muhammad Bin Salman Vision 2030 reform program. This visionary initiative aims not only to diversify the nations oil-based economy but also to transform society, creating a flexible economy capable of meeting the challenges of the modern world. NEOM grand designs span a wide range of regions, featuring a floating industrial complex, a global trade hub, opulent tourist resorts, and a cutting-edge linear city powered by sustainable and renewable energy sources.

NESPAK success in securing this prestigious project is a testament to the technical excellence and unwavering commitment of its professionals. It also marks a significant milestone for an Asian firm in a region traditionally dominated by European and Western companies. NEOM represents the pinnacle of architectural innovation and ambition on a global scale, embodying the future of development and investment in the Middle East.