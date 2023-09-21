IMF chief wants Pakistan to tax the rich to protect poor

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday discussed Pakistan’s economic matters.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA session in New York.

The IMF chief later told a Pakistani TV channel that she called for taxing the rich in Pakistan.

On his X handle, the prime minister said that during the meeting, they emphasized extending their mutual commitment towards bolstering economic stability and growth in Pakistan.

IMF chief Georgieva posted a photograph to X and said that she has a “very good meeting with Pakistan’s PM today on Pakisran’s economic prospects.”

Meanwhile, as per a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday, the caretaker prime minister expressed gratitude for the IMF’s approval of a $3 billion Stand-By Agreement (SBA) to support Pakistan’s economy.

The arrangement was given the IMF’s Executive Board approval in July, and will see its second review in November.