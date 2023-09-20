Afridi pens note for daughter, Babar makes grand entry at Shaheen’s wedding

Former captain Shahid Afridi expressed his profound emotions on the social media platform ‘X’ after his daughter’s wedding to Pakistan’s fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, in Karachi on Monday.

Afridi shared two touching photos, capturing a moment where he fondly embraced the couple with a beautiful wedding backdrop. The picture was captioned with an emotional note in Urdu, which can be translated as this.

“The light that entered our home yesterday is now departing before our very eyes. Baba’s heart is heavy, but the hope of a new dawn has come to comfort him. @anshaheen.” Afridi wrote on X

Moreover, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also attended the wedding. Earlier, there have been talks about a strained relationship between Babar and Shaheen. However, both of them dismissed these rumors as they warmly greeted each other at the wedding. Babar made a grand entrance at the venue and shared a big hug with Shaheen.

Numerous pictures and videos capturing Babar and Shaheen’s moments together during the event have surfaced on social media. These images not only debunked the rumors circulating on the internet but also highlighted the strong bond the two share.