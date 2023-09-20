Cricket fans are outraged at the official anthem for the ICC World Cup 2023

Cricket fans who were eagerly awaiting the release of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 anthem have expressed displeasure with the music.

On Wednesday (today), ICC released the song “Dil Jashn Bole,” which stars prominent Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and is composed by noted Indian music director Pritam Chakraborty.

“DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23. Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023. Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!” said the post by ICC on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The anthem’s release promises to unite fans across borders and ignite the passion for cricket as teams from different nations compete for the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.

Cricket lovers, both from India and Pakistan, started making memes as they were disappointed by the official anthem. They also compared it with the 2011 World Cup anthem “De Ghumake“.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will commence with defending champions England facing New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5.

The Green Shirts’ will play a total of 11 matches in the World Cup, with four of them, including two warm-up matches and two group games, scheduled to take place in India’s Hyderabad.

The Men in Green are expected to arrive in Hyderabad via Dubai on September 27 to kick off their World Cup campaign on October 6 in Hyderabad against the Netherlands.

Pakistan’s schedule for ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 1:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.