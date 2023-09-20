Millie Bobby Brown on her engagement to Jake Bongiovi: ‘It feels different’

During a recent visit on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James radio show in London, Millie Bobby Brown shared her excitement about her engagement.

The Stranger Things actor, 19, opened up about her relationship with her 21-year-old fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

“I am engaged. It’s nice, it’s fun, it does feel different,” Brown, who was there to discuss her debut novel Nineteen Steps, told host James. “People were like, ‘it’s not going to be any different’ — I’m like, it kind of is though.”