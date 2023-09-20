IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting details of Mazari’s cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reprimanded the Islamabad Police for not submitting a detailed report regarding the cases of former federal minister Shireen Mazari despite imposing a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri while hearing Shireen Mazari’s petition to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), also directed the Islamabad Police to maintain the court decorum. He warned said that the court would impose a fine of Rs 50,000 if its order was not complied with next time. The petitioner lawyer apprised the court that the report given by the police to him was no longer available in file. The court again directed the police to submit details of all cases registered against Shireen Mizari and adjourned the hearing for 10 days.