PU inks MoU with DRAP on research, training

To enhance mutual cooperation for research and training in the relevant field and to promote mutually beneficial relations, the Punjab University and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the PU.

Principal PU College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, eminent dignitaries from pharmaceutical industry, secretary Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) Punjab, community pharmacy, pharmaceutical consultant, regulators and faculty members were present.

According to the MoU, the collaboration would allow the academia to share its research in the field of pharmaceutical sciences, for its appropriate utilisation by the regulator and other organisations. The main objectives of this collaboration are to support research activities and to equip the future leadership in Pharmacy with theoretical knowledge as well as practical experience in policy and regulatory issues of the Pharmaceutical sector.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that PU has always been working towards encouraging research activities in all sectors.

He said that PU College of Pharmacy has world class faculty having PhD and experience in various pharmaceutical technologies and Pharmacy practices and has potential to bridge the industry-academia gap and has taken a number of initiatives to establish strong linkages between the Pharmacy stakeholders for the promotion of Pharmaceutical research.

He said that the MoU will address the research on forthcoming regulatory issues and challenges and transfer of new technologies in pharmaceuticals and will be able to provide market need based professionals.

Asim Rauf said that DRAP would provide expertise to Punjab University College of Pharmacy, reciprocally would encourage its faculty and students to undertake research in different areas of the Pharmaceutical sector. He said that under the MoU, DRAP would help in identification of research areas.