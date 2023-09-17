Renowned classical singer ‘Ustad Amanat Ali Khan’ remembered

Grand maestro Ustad Amanat Ali Khan on Sunday was remembered on his 49th death anniversary where music lovers from all walks of life have paid rich tributes for his unforgettable classical Ghazals sung by him and shared his work on social media platforms. Bestowed with the title of ‘Ustad’, Khan was a big name in the Pakistani music industry. Born in 1922, Patiala, India, to a family of singers, he was the grandson of Ali Baksh Jarnail who was the founder of the Patiala Gharana.

Soon after independence, he moved to Pakistan. His concerts on Radio Lahore became quite popular and he toured South Asia becoming the representative of Patiala Gharana in Pakistan, private news channels reported. The late 1950s and early 1960s saw the rise of seraphic singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, electronic channels reported.

Insha Ji Utho, possibly one of his most famous ghazals penned by famous writer and poet Ibn-Insha. The longing and touch of sadness in the poetry have been expressed brilliantly by the legend.

Countless classical singers and showbiz personalities of today remember Khan and his art. They believe his name will always shine due to his sweet, melodious voice.

He is among very few classical singers who became famous both in classical as well as in Ghazal formats of singing.

He was awarded ‘Pride of Performance’ by the government of Pakistan in 2009. Ustad Amanat Ali died in 1974 and was laid to rest in Mominpura Graveyard, Lahore.