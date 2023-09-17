Helicopters, drones helping to counter white fly onslaught in cotton

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Saturday that the innovative approach of employing army helicopters and drones to dispense modern chemical solutions had proven highly effective in curbing white fly attacks on cotton crops. He was chairing a meeting to review the cotton crop, which was also attended by local agriculture experts through an online facility. Iftikhar Ali Sahu remarked that in concerted efforts to protect cotton farmers and combat the whitefly menace, the Pakistan Army played a vital role. “This collaborative endeavor not only shields the toil of cotton farmers but also ensures the application of cutting-edge pest control measures,” stated Sahu. The Secretary commended the expertise shown by the specialist staff of the Agriculture Department in protecting cotton harvests. Additionally, he highlighted the provision of technical guidance to farmers, facilitating cleaner and more lucrative cotton picking practices.