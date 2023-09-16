Scenic valley of ‘Mansehra’ attracts tourists on weekend

The scenic valley in Northern Khyber Pakthunkhwa ‘Mansehra magnificent Majestic Siran Valley’ have been attracting an influx of seasonal tourists during weekend holidays where they enjoyed the ongoing pleasant weather and take selfies by sharing on social media plateforms.

The valley is situated in the Mansehra district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and contains numerous mesmerizing peaks that are perfect for hiking, said a report aired by a Private news channel.

The tourists who flocked to the valley from within the country and even abroad, said a local.

A foreign tourist commented that the valley is a great spot to unwind and relax away from the rush of city life, adding, we are enjoying every facility and our visit in Siran Valley is excellent.

“The beautiful Valley is a well-known location for camping during the summer, he said, adding, we are exploring its lovely surroundings and setting up camp in the valley.”

“We have moved here to enjoy lush green meadows and cloud-piercing mountains,” , a tourist who rushed to the Mansehra along with his friends.

Hotels are also witnessing a great rush, said a visitor, said another local adding, on every weekend hundreds of tourists are visiting because of its breathtaking beauty.

“Our family was capturing the beauty of Mansehra, whose photo memories will stay with us forever,” said a visitor.

Countless families are visiting these places to mitigate summer’s intense heat and relieve the effects of natural changes with nature’s provided means, said a shopkeeper.

Mansehra is a district that has a rich and diverse food culture, said another shopkeeper, adding, Chapli Kebab are famous dish of Mansehra which is a spicy and flavorful flat patty made of beef or mutton and seasoned with chili, coriander, and other spices.

Mansehra is not generally considered an expensive destination for tourists, said a tourist.