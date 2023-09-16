Free, Fair Elections

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appears to have had enough of the chaos and confusion engulfing the future of political parties in Pakistan. That it has been a month since the interim setup took the reins and no one knows when would the next round of general polls be held has made the notions of parliamentary democracy a laughing stock. Perhaps, realising the fallacy of the entire exercise, Mr Bhutto Zardari has doubled down on his demand for a poll date.

Previously, he raised pertinent questions related to the “absence of a level playing field,” passing thinly veiled attacks at the mysterious silence of former ally PML(N). Concerns about the poll timing are not abounding without merit. The constitution demands the will of the people to rule supreme and only those who have been unanimously chosen as public representatives can work on viable, long-term revival plans.

There’s no denying the hard work being put in by the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet but the change of guard is an undeniable reality. In the past, the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been associated with news about the election schedule. If announcements from his own party are to be believed, Mian Sb is finally set to return. It is extremely necessary that he joins in PPP’s call for elections no matter how distant his voter may feel or how excruciating of a fight awaits him in the people’s court.

A lot hangs in the balance, indeed. By looking past their individual differences, all political parties must unite under the banner of the country’s constitution and show concerted, coherent support for its stipulation. Much damage has already been done thus far because those who were supposed to uphold the law of the land were too overwhelmed by their own petty squabbles. Free and fair elections should not be turned into some utopian dream. *