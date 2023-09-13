PHC CJ visits Central Jail, issues release orders for 115 prisoners

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on Tuesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and issued immediate release orders for 115 different categories of prisoners.

He was accompanied by Caretaker Provincial Law Minister Justice retired Irshad Qaiser, District and Sessions Judge Peshawar, Ashfaq Taj, and IG Prison Usman Mehsud Usman Mehsud, Jail Superintendent along with other judicial officials.

Chief Justice visited the Women’s Barracks, where he applauded the provision of video-link facilities for female inmates.He attentively listened to the issues faced by female prisoners and issued immediate instructions for their resolution. The Chief Justice toured the newly constructed ward within the jail premises, which functions as a hospital. He paid visits to ailing inmates and ensured their medical care.

Additionally, he visited a factory within the jail where prisoners were involved in leatherwork, shoemaking, and stitching, imparting valuable vocational skills.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice attended a handicraft and painting class within the jail premises.

Addressing the officers of the jail, the judiciary, and other officials, Chief Justice Khan emphasized the need to initiate accountability from within and then extend it to the respective departments.

He declared that his office doors are open at all times, and if required, he would take action against up to 80 percent of his own staff to ensure the integrity of the system.

Chief Justice expressed his dedication, mentioning that during his 31-year journey from Additional Sessions Judge to Chief Justice, he never made decisions under any pressure.

Moreover, he issued directives for the swift transfer of numerous foreign act detainees to their home countries under the 14th Act.

Chief Justice Khan acknowledged the need to adopt modern technology for the provision of justice and emphasized the expeditious hearing and resolution of cases under subjudice in connection with prisoners.

CJ Ibrahim commended the adoption of new technology by Sessions Judge Peshawar, Ashfaq Taj, for the provision of justice and praised his efforts in conducting video-linked discussions with judges from various courts to enhance the efficiency of the system.