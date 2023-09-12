Kate Winslet bares it all on explicit ‘Lee’ scenes

Kate Winslet unabashedly embraced her body on-screen despite often facing body-shaming. But, the actress admitted one has to be super-brave to show the skin on the big screen.

During an interview with Vogue, the Titanic star explained the raw scenes in her upcoming flick Lee where she has stripped herself nude.

“I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self,” adding, “I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am — let’s get on with it.”

Hit by a back injury, the award-winning actress revealed she could not exercise.

“You know I had to be really —– brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that,” she shared

In one scene, the 47-year-old sported a bikini, which was a bit too revealing and led to some remarks from staff and crew members, Kate recalled.

“Believe me, people amongst our own team would say, ‘You might just want to sit up a bit.’ And I’d go, ‘Why? [Because of] the bit of flesh you can see? No, that’s the way it’s going to be!'”.

Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lee follows the story of model-turned-war photographer Lee Miller.