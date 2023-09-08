Askari Tower attack: ATC sends 8 accused to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent eight accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for an identification parade in a case of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 violence. Earlier, the police produced Irfan Jameel, Muhammad Saeed Shah, Shehroze Zaheer, Arshad, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Jilal, Ghulam Qasim and Muhammad Hamza before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan with covered faces. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in Askari Tower attack case and they were hiding to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade. At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term, on Sept 22. The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.