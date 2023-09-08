KP CM distributes financial assistance in tribesmen

The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam Khan on Friday distributed financial assistance from his special funds amongst the deserving people of the newly merged districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that certain deserving people had requested the Chief Minister for financial assistance during his weekly meetings with the people of tribal districts, and he had decided to assist the needy people from special funds on compassionate grounds.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was fully aware of the issues and difficulties being faced by the people of newly merged districts, and the caretaker provincial government was taking all possible steps to resolve their problems on priority.

He maintained that progress is being made on resolving the issues pointed out during the weekly meetings adding that all the genuine problems and issues would be resolved one by one. The tribal people have faced a lot of hardships and multiple challenges for a long time, he remarked and assured that the provincial government is going all out to address the issues of merged areas.

He made it clear that the government is committed to continue to support the tribal people as well as to resolve their problems on a sustainable basis adding that no stone would be left unturned to this effect. The tribal people on this occasion thanked the Chief Minister for taking a keen interest in resolving the problems of the tribal districts.

Healthcare equality, transparency ensured under Sahat Card Plus in province: Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, reaffirmed the commitment to providing healthcare services to all residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Sahat Card Plus program, without discrimination. In a press statement issued here on Friday, the Secretary Health said these efforts are part of a comprehensive plan to improve healthcare accessibility and transparency in the region.

Under the Sahat Card Plus initiative, the treatment facilities will be made accessible to everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind. The program has been designed to offer quality healthcare services to all residents, regardless of their economic status, he said. Sharing key highlights of the Sahat Card Plus program, he said these include Transparency and Sustainability.

Proposals have been developed and approved by the provincial cabinet to enhance the program’s transparency and ensure its sustainability. These reforms are aimed at bringing greater transparency to the healthcare program, making it more effective in reaching those in need. As part of these reforms, secondary treatment will be provided free of cost to the entire population. This means that residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can access essential healthcare services without financial barriers, the statement added.