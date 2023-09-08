Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special campaign against major tax evaders

Minister for Excise, Revenue, and Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash on Tuesday chaired a monthly review meeting regarding the performance and reforms in the department. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Excise, Director-General of Excise, regional directors, and officers. The meeting included a detailed review of the financial performance for the two months of August and July of the fiscal year 2023 for all Regional and District Excise offices. The meeting emphasized the need for a detailed briefing on revenue recovery by the Excise Department. The minister urged that special attention should be given to timely and 100% revenue recovery for all Excise officers. He said that the role of the Excise Department in the province’s economic stability was very important. The officers were instructed to ensure rigorous efforts and hard work for targeted revenue recovery.