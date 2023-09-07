Govt rejects reports of ban on Rs5000 banknote

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that a notification regarding the ban on Rs5,000 currency notes was fake.

This is fake. The Govt of Pakistan shall act against the people spreading this kind of fake news to create chaos.

یہ جھوٹا نوٹیفکیشن ہے۔

حکومتِ پاکستان ایسے جھوٹے نوٹیفیکیشن پھیلانے والوں کیخلاف سخت کارروائی کرے گی۔

“The government shall act against the people spreading this kind of fake news to create chaos,” Solangi said on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The minister’s statement came after the fake notification, which claimed that the government was banning the use, possession, and circulation of Rs5,000 currency notes throughout the country with effect from September 30, 2023.

The fake notice, dated September 7, 2023, stated that the said currency note will be banned by the end of this month under a “significant policy change” by the government.