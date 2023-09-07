Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz settle wedding planners’ lawsuit before it turned ugly

Before the actor was scheduled to take a seat for an in-person deposition, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz resolved their conflict with their former wedding planners.

According to People Magazine, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, the event planners, and Nelson Peltz, the millionaire father of the Transformers actor, have come to a settlement.

“The parties believe that this contract dispute between Nelson Peltz and Plan Design should be resolved on the terms agreed,” they told the publication.

“As part of the settlement, PDE will make a donation in the name of Nicola and Brooklyn to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund,” the statement added.

“PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together.”

Nicola Peltz’ father Nelson Peltz file lawsuit against wedding planners

Earlier this year, Nelson sued event Plan Design – the company hired to plan Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish 2022 Miami wedding, after they allegedly refused to refund him a $159k deposit after they were fired from the job.

“During their nine days of negotiations… (they) failed to book a single new wedding vendor, failed to finalise the terms of any agreements with any of the vendors that had previously been selected by Peltz and his family and failed to attend previously scheduled meetings with Peltz,” Nelson said in the court documents.

The planners filed an explosive counter claim against Nelson, disclosing screengrabs of chat with Nicola and Brooklyn showing bizarre demands and complaints that the flowers “weren’t white enough” and that the bride spent £85k on hair and make-up and begged the planners to not tell Nelson about it because he would “kill her and be so mad.”

“My clients have impeccable reputations within the event-planning industry and among their high-end clientele worldwide,” the attorney for the wedding planners told Daily Mail. “They operate their business with the utmost integrity and discretion.”

“The lawsuit that was filed by Nelson Peltz is frivolous and unimpressive,” the lawyer added. “Relevant and complete emails and text messages that address the misleading statements contained in the complaint will be revealed in discovery as part of my clients’ response to the complaint, including in support of the counterclaim they intend to file.”