Chinese entrepreneurs invited to benefit from skilled human resource in Pakistan

Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Ghulam Qadir has invited Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in and benefit from young and skilled human resources in Pakistan.

Addressing the China International Economics and Technology Administration Forum (CIETAF) at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Ghulam Qadir said the theme of this forum empowered entrepreneurs, especially small businesses, and marginalized communities, providing them with a level playing field to compete and succeed in the local and global markets, the CEN reported.

He said that 91% of Pakistani products come to China at zero customs duty, and he hoped to increase exports to China by providing special incentives to investors from China.

“Pakistan is the 5th most populous country in the world and enjoys a huge demographic advantage as over 65% of the population is between the age of 18 and 35. Our youth is tech savvy and playing an active part in the digital initiatives in the country”, he added.