Isha Ambani and Alia Bhatt collaborate on a project

The actress announced on social media that she has partnered with Isha Ambani for a new business endeavor.

Alia had recently started her business venture, Ed-a-Mamma.

She then revealed: “Delighted to share that Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and Ed-a-Mamma have entered into a joint venture.”

“Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped business with a big heart,” Alia continued. The biggest retailer in India is Reliance Retail. What unites us is our shared desire to carry out the task of creating a homegrown, pro-local brand of kids’ products that is secure, parent-friendly, and environmentally friendly.

“On a more personal note,” the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor continued, “this is also about two mums coming together for Isha and me. Just because of that, it becomes much more unique.

Well wishes from followers and friends flooded the comment area.