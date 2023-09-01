ICCI calls for focusing on agriculture sector to boost its exports to over $10bn

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday said that despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan had to import agricultural commodities worth over USD 5 billion per annum. However, by focusing on better development of the sector, Pakistan can increase the exports of the agricultural sector by over USD 10 billion per annum, which will help revive the economy. He said that the Fruits & Vegetable Market of Islamabad was located at an important place as it supplied fruits & vegetables to twin cities, KPK, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and many other areas.The president urged to develop the market on modern lines that would help promote business activities and exports of this sector. He said this while talking to a delegation of the Market Committee of I-11/4 Fruits and Vegetables Market that visited ICCI led by its Chairman Sajid Abbasi.Safdar Siddique Vice Chairman, Naeem Azam Khan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Ch. Ilyas, Sohail Chaudhry and others were in the delegation. Ahsan Bakhtawari briefed the Chairman Market Committee about the key issues of the traders of Fruits & Vegetable Market, I-11/4, Islamabad and stressed for their early solution. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjid Abbasi, Chairman, Market Committee, Fruits & Vegetables Market said that he was a public representative and the Market Committee would be used in the best interests of the people and the traders.