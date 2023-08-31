ECP assures to hold elections in mid-February amid concerns over delay

General elections, which were scheduled for this year, will be postponed because it will take months to finalize a census and reach new constituency boundaries.

Despite the concerns of several parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured that elections would be held by mid-February, and hinted at an earlier date if the delimitation process was completed faster.

The Awami National Party ANP recently asked for an electoral watchdog to hold an election within 90 days and sought an election date and schedule.

Following a meeting, ECP assured the KP-based party of elections in mid-February, reiterating its commitment to expedite the delimitation process for earlier elections.

According to the ECP, accurate representation of voters, candidates, and political groups is a fundamental principle of constitutional democracy, and the exercise is expected to be completed by December 14, more than a month after the deadline for holding general elections.

ECP also claimed that as a result of the officially published population census, significant changes in population in provinces and constituencies at the district level had occurred.