Catastrophic deluge sweeps away 50 homes in Alipur

A relentless surge of floodwater has unleashed devastation at village Nakli (tehsil Alipur, Muzaffargarh) as it washed away 50 homes and plunged the community into a complex web of challenges that extend far beyond the loss of shelter.

Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal Abbassi undertook a courageous journey to the disaster-stricken area. Amidst the heart-wrenching backdrop of homes vanishing into the river’s abyss. Abbassi’s visit aimed to assess the true magnitude of the losses. Nakli Gopang, a once-thriving village within Mouza Kundrala, now presents a deserted look and complete silence.

In response to this catastrophe, authorities acted swiftly by setting up flood relief camps and offering solace in the form of tents to those displaced by the disaster. A glimmer of hope emerged as Tehsildar assured the affected residents of his relentless pursuit to secure compensation for their shattered lives.

Abbassi’s unwavering commitment is reflected in his daily presence at the flood victims’ camp, a testament to his pledge that they would not face this ordeal alone. The compassion didn’t end there—medicines and sustenance for animals have been provided, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to disaster relief. Amidst the debris, a resilient community still clung to hope, bolstered by the support of the district administration. Under the vigilant guidance of DC Muzaffargarh, the distribution of tents was executed with utmost transparency, said Iqbal. Beyond the loss of homes, their very livelihoods hung in the balance. The flood’s ferocity wasn’t limited to demolishing houses; it also ravaged businesses, leaving the victims in dire need.