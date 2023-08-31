Faith leaders pass unanimous resolution to promote interfaith harmony

The faith leaders, in response to the recent interfaith disturbances and acts of violence that shook Jaranwala, on Wednesday came together and passed a unanimous resolution, fostering interfaith harmony, promoting religious tolerance, and nurturing peaceful coexistence among all communities in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony convened a successful ‘Interfaith Harmony Conference’ at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts in which a number of faith leaders, religious scholars, diplomats and people from all walks of life participated with a united vision of unity and inclusivity.

Drawing inspiration from the foundational principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, faith leaders and religious scholars reiterated their commitment to unity and harmony. They paid homage to Jinnah’s historic speech on 11th August, 1947, which emphasized the importance of these ideals in shaping the nation.

They, leveraging the guarantees enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution, pledged to uphold principles of equality, non-discrimination, and safeguarding life, property, and the practice of religion for every citizen.

In alignment with the National Action Plan, Paigam-e-Pakistan, and the National Security Policy, the attendees vowed to condemn vehemently all acts of sacrilege, vandalism, and violence directed at religious institutions and properties. Central to their resolve was the protection of religious communities’ rights to practice their faith without fear or prejudice.

They recognized that respectful and open dialogue between different faiths was pivotal for cultivating mutual respect and understanding. Committing to this notion, they aimed to leverage interfaith dialogue as a conduit to bridge gaps and address misconceptions among communities. Recognizing the importance of education, the leaders advocated for the integration of interfaith education into curricula at all educational levels as this approach seeks to foster a deeper comprehension of various religious traditions and promote an atmosphere of acceptance. The faith leaders, encouraging active engagement from religious leaders, scholars, and community representatives, championed values of tolerance, compassion, and respect for diversity. Law enforcement agencies were urged to intensify community policing efforts to prevent and promptly address interfaith violence and hate crimes.