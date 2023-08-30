UAE’s field hospital in Chad treats 6,110 refugees

The UAE’s field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad, has treated more than 6,000 Sudanese refugees since it opened last month. The hospital opened under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed and has focused on cases involving women, children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases. Its staff have treated 6,110 refugees and performed 54 surgical operations since it opened on July 9, state news agency Wam reported. Medics closely monitor the health of patients, as well as providing psychological support. The complex is part of the UAE’s humanitarian assistance for Sudanese people affected by the conflict in their homeland. The hospital was established with contributions from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. It is also in line with the UAE’s efforts to help Chad cope with the influx of refugees. This month, the UAE sent a plane carrying 13 tonnes of vital food supplies to Chad, as part of its continuing humanitarian support for Sudanese refugees.