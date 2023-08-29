Wahab terms digitization of land records as major challenge

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the major challenge of the city is the digitization of land records, which has been started by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) land department.

He said this on the occasion of inaugurating the Land Management and Digital Archive System operations at the head office of KMC’s Land Department. He said that with the computerization of land records, it will not be possible to make any fabrication in this record in the future. The land department challan will be issued along with a QR code that would bring transparency in this process while the amount of challan will be credited to the KMC’s account, he added. He said this method will prevent fake works as the fake item will not be found in the database. In the future, only valid and certified challans will be issued by KMC and this initiative will benefit KMC and all the citizens living in Karachi, he added. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director Land Sabah ul Islam and other officers were also present on the occasion. Mayor Karachi said that land records are being digitized on a daily basis. Congratulations to the land department KMC for this operation. KMC is being transformed into a transparent organization, where there will be no room for fake and wrongdoings, he said.

He said that there are 1874 and 1906 maps of Karachi and other documents in the records of the KMC land department, all these details will be uploaded on the website of KMC.

Under this operation in the first phase, all registers, maps and files related to land records have been archived, while in the second phase, entries of records are being made on the computer. He said that this land management system introduced in KMC is based on a Graphics Information System (GIS), which can be further expanded in the future.

After inspecting the work done there, he expressed his satisfaction that the KMC is keeping all the records related to the land under its management secure through the latest technology which will help in making the land matters transparent and also remove the complaints of the citizens in this regard. The mayor on this occasion also gave cash prizes to encourage the staff of the Land Department who participated in the computerization of land records and other works. He also directed them to complete this work with full diligence and dedication as it will be a great service to the entire city and KMC.