ANF seizes over 793kg drugs, arrests 29 accused

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 793.209 kg of drugs, 15000 Liters of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 5250 Liters of Sulphuric Acid (H2SO4) Chemicals worth US$ 14.921 Million internationally besides arresting 29 accused including a foreigner, a woman and impounded eight vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week, said an ANF spokesman here on Tuesday. He informed that the seized drugs comprised 143.800 Kg Opium, 5.065 Kg Heroin, 528.490 Kg Hashish, 12.815 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 103 Kg Morphine, and 39 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (100 x Tablets). ANF Balochistan recovered 318 Kg of Drugs, 15000 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 5250 Liters of Sulphuric Acid (H2SO4) Chemicals in four operations besides arresting 3 accused and impounded 2 vehicles.