Shaheen Afridi picked as top wicket-taker in World Cup 2023

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup 2023 draws near, everyone is speculating on which player will have the best performance in the mega tournament. One of the best fast bowlers, Pakistani seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion among both supporters and detractors due to his lethal bowling spells. While Pakistani cricket fans have high hopes for the pace phenom to deliver some thrilling performances in the next mega events, former West Indies star cricketer Sir Vivian Richards has selected him as the top wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023. In the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023 later this year, Pakistan’s bowling attack will be led by the towering left-armer, who is regarded as the best new ball bowler. When asked who would play the ball the best at the WC this year, Sir Viv mentioned Shaheen. “The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi.” Heaping praise on the strike bowler, the legendary cricketer said that he had seen the seamer performing in Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “I have seen his [Shaheen] massive growth. Highly determined individual. He is my man,” the veteran said. The former cricketer said this in a video shared by the ICC, which featured some of the best performances by the 23-year-old pacer. Meanwhile, English cricketer Alex Hales also declared Shaheen the “best new ball bowler”. “[Shaheen] is probably the best seam bowler in the world. Surely the best new ball bowler,” Hales said in a video released by International League T20 franchise Desert Vipers, which has recently signed the Pakistan pacer along with Shadab Khan and Azam Khan for the tournament. He said that a tall left-armer’s swing with extreme pace is a “nightmare” for right-handed batters.