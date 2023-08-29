Shaheen Afridi picked as top wicket-taker in World Cup 2023

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup 2023 draws near, everyone is speculating on which player will have the best performance in the mega tournament.

One of the best fast bowlers, Pakistani seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion among both supporters and detractors due to his lethal bowling spells.

While Pakistani cricket fans have high hopes for the pace phenom to deliver some thrilling performances in the next mega events, former West Indies star cricketer Sir Vivian Richards has selected him as the top wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023.

In the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023 later this year, Pakistan’s bowling attack will be led by the towering left-armer, who is regarded as the best new ball bowler.

When asked who would play the ball the best at the WC this year, Sir Viv mentioned Shaheen.

“The leading wicket-taker in the World Cup will be Shaheen Afridi.”