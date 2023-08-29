The Ambassador of European Union Rina Kivanka met with the Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan. They discussed the health sector and issues of mutual interest in the meeting.

The Ambassador congratulated the Caretaker Health Minister on assuming the portfolio of federal minister. Ambassador EU said that “The world appreciates services of Mr. Jan in efforts to eradicate polio” Dr. Nadeem Jan values EU relations with Pakistan and said that “the European Union provided full support in the rehabilitation of the flood victims”. “The eradication of polio is the topmost priority of the caretaker government; health ministry is in contact with Afghanistan for joint integrated strategy at the border to eliminate polio” said the federal minister.

Pakistan will soon host a high-level meeting on the Global Health Security Agenda. Experts and stakeholders from all over the world will participate in the meeting.

The EU ambassador will also be invited to participate in the Global Health Security Summit

EU Ambassador appreciates practical steps on Global Health Security Agenda.

The European Union will hold a meeting with the Nutrition Cell of the Ministry of Health to cooperate in the nutrition program.