Army pledges all-out support to caretakers for economic revival

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the realisation of identified projects by capitalising enabling environment, already achieved through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The prime minister was chairing the 4th Apex Committee Meeting of SIFC – the inaugural meeting under the caretaker government – to continue positive impetus under the Council.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff, entire federal cabinet, chief ministers, provincial ministers and high-level government officials.

The Army Chief reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s all-out support to the caretaker government for continuity of policies in a bid to revive country’s economy and steer Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

The meeting was given a wholesome review of SIFC initiatives, encompassing progress in key areas and benchmarks achieved thus far in a short span of time.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the efficient functioning of SIFC through a collaborative “Whole of Government Approach” for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy. The Apex Committee appreciated SIFC’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with brotherly/friendly countries including productive visits of high-level delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

The Apex Committee expressed confidence on SIFC initiatives and displayed its resolve and support in maintaining positive trajectory towards the revival of country’s economy. The body also endorsed the projects, approved by the previous government, for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, information technology and energy.

Separately, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday here held a meeting with Member of House of Lords of British Parliament Lord Aamer Sarfraz and discussed matters of mutual interest. They discussed ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, developmental planning and other fields. The prime minister appreciated the services of Pakistanis living in Britain, particularly their contribution to the British political system. He said the Pakistanis residing in Britain were playing an important role in further improving ties of Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK). Lord Aamer Sarfraz congratulated the prime minister for assuming the office and assured full cooperation from the British political leadership and the Pakistanis living in Britain.