Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,500 to Rs 233,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs. 233,000 as compared to its sale at Rs. 234,500 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,286 to Rs.199,760 from Rs 201,046 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs183,113 from Rs 184,292, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at RS 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market, however, increased by $1 to $1,915 from $1,914, the Association reported.