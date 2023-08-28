IT, inclusive education open paths to progress for differently-abled persons: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that information technology and artificial intelligence opened paths to progress for differently-abled persons while inclusive education could sensitize the society about their importance and struggle. The president expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of Special Olympics Pakistan here at the Sindh Governor House. First Lady Begum Samina Alvi was also present on the occasion. President Alvi said the future was not only bright only for the people with normal abilities, but had also become friendly and helpful for the differently-abled people due to the evolving society of artificial intelligence and information technology.

Access to knowledge and information had broadened to all with emerging technologies, particularly mobile phones with Internet facility, he added. The president said that the spirit of inclusive education was that the children with disabilities could also receive education along with normal children, however, the need for special schools arose only in case of special abilities. He said the “society becomes sensitized through inclusive education, so much so that the normal children realize the hard work and importance of the children with disabilities”.

The president advised the special athletes to exhibit the same spirit in earning their livelihood with which they play sports. Begum Samina Arif Alvi, on the occasion, said that the children with disabilities were equally important to the society if they were given some necessary skills and special education. Both the president and the first lady met the special athletes and congratulated them on their participation and winning of awards in the World Summer Games Berlin 2023. Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani thanked the president and the first lady for encouraging the special athletes. Total 176 countries had participated in the World Summer Games Berlin 2023. Pakistani special athletes participated in 11 sports events and won 83 medals, including 11 gold, 32 silver and 40 bronze.