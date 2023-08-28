KU national conference urges developing coexisting culture

The speakers at the national conference organized by the University of Karachi on “interfaith harmony and co-existence: a solution to rising extremism and intolerance” urged to develop a coexisting culture in the country. The event was held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium (formally known as Arts Auditorium) on Monday, said a statement. President of Sanatan Dharma International Society Professor Dr Manouj Chauhan shared that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) has served humanity.

He mentioned that war between good and evil is an ongoing phenomenon and it will continue forever. On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi said that Islam gives every person the right to perform their worship freely according to their will. He mentioned we need to listen to and respect each other’s opinions to solve our problems. “All the people living in the world should respect each other’s religion, and belief and do not disrespect their holy books and places of worship.”

Tushna Patel, the representative Parsi community on CM Sindh’s non-Muslim Welfare Committee, said that peace is a state of security and order within a community. Peace is a way of life in which we respect and love each other in spite of our cultural, religious, and political differences. Peace is essential for the progress of humanity and in general, peace is the absence of war. Sardar Amar Singh, who belongs to the Sikh community, said that all world religions teach peace, love, and brotherhood. The religious books of all religions reject linguistics, extremism, violence, and nihilism.

The KU Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabasim said that detailed and deliberated dialogues and discussion would be required to resolve the problem we are facing nowadays.