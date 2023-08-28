Baligh for preserving cultural heritage of Uch Sharif

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has called upon the government and non governmental organizations to play their role in preserving, protecting cultural heritage of historic Uch Sharif besides promoting tourism in the city. The Governor Punjab was talking to Chairman Bahawalpur Heritage Organization Engr. G. A. Farooq and Niaz Hussain Lakhwera who called on him at the Governor’s House here on Monday. Balighur Rehman hailed services of Bahawalpur Heritage organization in promoting cultural heritage of Uch Sharif.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman further said Uch Sharif is home to one of the ancient cultures in the country, and it must be preserved. He said Uch Sharif is full of prospects of religious tourism for its affinity with Alenxader the Great and a seat of Sufis and Saints between the 12th and 15th century. Earlier, a delegation of All Pakistan Crockery Importers Association called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor about various problems faced by them.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said despite difficult conditions, the business community is playing an active role in the country’s economic development. The Governor Punjab said all businesses are very important even if it is a small shop. He said that business not only leads to socio-economic development but also provides employment opportunities to millions of people.

He further said the government is well aware of the problems of the business community, and steps are being taken to provide them with a conducive environment. On this occasion, the representatives of Crockery Association told the Governor Punjab that Pakistan Customs has increased the customs duty on crockery by 110% , due to which the smuggled goods are being sold at half price in the market. He said due to this, the government is losing billions of rupees annually in tax collection.

The Governor Punjab assured the delegation that he would draw the attention of the federal government towards this matter. President Ansar Saeed Butt, Vice President Malik Imran, Abid Khan, Sheikh Arsalan and Khawaja Wasif and others were present in the meeting.