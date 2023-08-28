Issues of police employees to be addressed on priority: ICCPO

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday said that the Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and all issues of its employees would be addressed on priority to boost the morale of the force. He convened a significant gathering at the Police Line Headquarters. This gathering, known as the “police darbar,” saw the active participation of male and female police officers, as well as employees representing various divisions of the Islamabad Capital Police. During the Darbar, attended by Chief Police Officers (CPOs), Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs), officers had the opportunity to raise both personal and official concerns before the police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Immediate resolutions were provided for some of the issues presented during the gathering, underlining the commitment to swiftly address the challenges faced by the police force.