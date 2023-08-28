SCCI stresses Africa’s $4 trillion market as key for Pakistan’s development

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday stressed the need for fully exploiting the vast potential and investments in Africa, a 4$ trillion market, for sustainable socio-economic development of Pakistan. Chairing a round table conference on ‘Vast Potentials of Africa and Pakistan’, he said recognizing Africa’s potential for exponential growth in the mining sector as a result of the global energy transition, he anticipated an influx of foreign investment within the continent which holds an estimated 30 percent of the planet’s mineral reserves. He said, “Africa possesses an impressive range of minerals, particularly those vital to the energy transition,” according to a news release issued here. He said, “We can not afford to sideline the continent that holds the key to many of the world’s most pressing challenges.” He stressed the need to explore the significant opportunities that lie in harnessing the untapped potential of partnerships with African nations.