It’s our social responsibility to protect minorities: Ashrafi

A conference on ‘Religious Harmony’ was organized by the district peace committee Sargodha on Saturday.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi participated in the conference as the chief guest while Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Shoaib Ali, DPO Faisal Kamran, spokesperson for the Church of Pakistan Amael Khokhar, and former MPA Tahir Naveed Chaudhry were present along with members of the Christian community. Scholars from different sects, professors and people from various walks of life also attended.

Addressing the conference, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Islam teaches love and peace and respect for all religions. He said the Jaranwala violence was a sad incident and condemned it on behalf of ulema belonging to all schools of thoughts. The accused of the Jaranwala incident have been arrested and they would face the law, he said and added, “Our society and religion do not allow punishing any individual without fulfilling legal requirements.” He said, “it is our social responsibility to protect lives and properties of minorities”.

The commissioner said, “Sargodha is a peaceful division, and we all work together to maintain this atmosphere of peace.”

Speaking at the conference, RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that in the past five days, 64 phone calls had been received against controversial content on social media in different districts of Punjab. He said that the purpose of such actions was to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere and spread discord among Pakistanis.

The RPO stated that the police, along with other security agencies, were vigilant and actively engaged in suppressing such enemies in the country. Spokesman for Churches Pakistan Amail Khokhar said that the killing of one person is the killing of entire humanity. He said, “We have to obey God, end differences and increase love so that there is no unrest anywhere in our country.”

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali welcomed all the guests while delivering the opening speech.

Various religious scholars also addressed the conference and condemned the Jaranwala incident and vowed to play their role in creating peaceful atmosphere. The conference concluded with a prayer for the peace and safety of the country.