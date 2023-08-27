Health Adviser takes action about shortage of medicines in KP

The provincial government has written a letter to the Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the availability of essential medicines and directed him to submit an immediate report on the matter of public interest besides ensuring best healthcare facilities to the general public.

There have been incidents of shortage of medicines in various hospitals, RHCs and BHOs and treatment of patients is compromised due to lack of medicines, the letter said. In the letter, it has been told to all the concerned quarters to overcome the report of shortages and inconsistent availability of essential medicines in various hospitals, Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) within the province.

Such shortages can have severe consequences on patients’ care, leading to compromised treatment outcomes and under stress on both patients and healthcare providers, the letter says.