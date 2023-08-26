UAE-based Q Film Productions is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the shooting phase for the highly anticipated biopic of Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar, titled ‘Rawalpindi Express.’ They released a tantalizing teaser of the film with spectacular visuals, great cinematography and a star-studded cast.

Despite the challenges posed to the filmmakers, the production house remains steadfast and proud to unveil an intense cinematic teaser, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast.

Addressing recent uncertainties surrounding the film’s production, Kafeel Anwar, producer of ‘Rawalpindi Express’ and Managing Director of Q Film Productions, remarked, “Completing the production of this film was not an easy task. When you are producing a film about a legend as big as Shoaib Akhtar, the margin of error is zero. We were fortunate to build a dedicated team in Pakistan that worked tirelessly to bring it to completion. Shoaib Akhtar is a larger than life personality with a worldwide fan base, so we had to ensure that we got it right.”

The filmmakers reassure the public that they possess all legal rights to produce and release this film. Anwar stated “If we didn’t have legal rights, we wouldn’t have been able to complete the production”. Furthermore, despite fan speculations about a circulating legal notice, there’s no evidence of such a document being shared.

Regarding the release of the film, Anwar stated that the film will be released internationally later this year.

The Shoaib Akhtar biopic features an exceptional ensemble cast, with Mirza Gohar Rasheed, renowned for his role in Maula Jatt, in the lead. Other distinguished actors contributing to this outstanding film include Iron Man famed Pakistani-Hollywood actor Faran Tahir, the legendary Salman Shahid, veteran actor Usman Pirzada, Saleem Mairaj, a notable figure in Pakistani cinema; Rabita Ali, making her feature film debut; Adnan Shah Tipu, celebrated at the 76th Cannes Film Festival; and Rahim Pardesi, known for his versatility as a YouTuber, singer, actor, and host. Collectively, this exceptional cast forms the core of the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ biopic, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Faraz Qaiser, the Director of ‘Rawalpindi Express,’ shares his excitement, stating, “Completing the shooting of our dream project – Rawalpindi Express – fills me with both thrill and satisfaction. Crafting a biopic is a true filmmaker’s challenge. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Shoaib Akhtar, who personally recounted his life story and adversities. As the movie’s director, I shouldered the immense responsibility of translating his narrative into a compelling cinematic journey. I firmly believe we’ve achieved that goal. The ultimate verdict, however, rests with the audience.”

“It was an enormous undertaking, spanning a comprehensive 68 days of filming, involving a team of over 250 individuals comprising the cast and crew. This endeavor also marked an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to direct some of the most exceptional talents from the international and Pakistani film industry. Every actor delivered precisely what we envisioned for the film,” Faraz elaborated.

The movie ‘Rawalpindi Express’ is set to capture the incredible journey of the cricketing legend. The film aptly derives its title from Shoaib Akhtar’s nickname in the cricketing world, paying homage to his roots in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Notably, Shoaib Akhtar’s world-record-breaking feat of bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 km/h during a 2003 World Cup group match against England further intensifies the anticipation surrounding this cinematic tribute.

