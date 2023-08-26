Pakistani traders and citizens in different cities took to the streets on Saturday against skyrocketing increase in electricity tariffs and overbilling by distribution companies.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar called for an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House tomorrow to discuss the issue of rising electricity bills.

According to PM’s post on microblogging platform X — formally known as Twitter — the meeting would include briefings from the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and distribution companies.

Consultations would also be held to provide maximum relief to consumers regarding electricity bills, according to PM Kakar.

On Friday, people from all walks of life took to the streets in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Toba Tek Singh and other areas against exorbitant power bills.

In Karachi, the Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan and city’s trader community strongly criticised the government for paying no heed towards the plight of the ordinary people.

In Rawalpindi, a large number of people protested at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh against the high electricity bills.

In Attock, people closed the main highway, disrupting traffic between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.