4 killed, 10 injured in Toba Tek Singh road accident

A collision between a Hiace van and a tractor-trolley claimed the lives of four persons, while more than 10 others were injured, here on Friday. According to the police and Rescue-112 sources, a van, bearing registration number LXL-8389, was going from Rajana to Kamaliya when it collided with a tractor-trolley, bearing registration number TSS-659, coming from the opposite direction due to a tyre burst near Chadhar petrol pump on Kamaliya Road. As a result, four people including Khushnud (30), Shamim Akhtar (55), wife of Muhammad Iqbal, caste Rajput, a resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Mazhar (12), son of Abdul Ghaffar, and an unidentified man died on-the-spot. The injured were identified as: Ghulam Rasool (40), son of Shah Muhammad, caste Bhatti, a resident of Mohallah Khokharabad; Abdul Waqar, son of Abdul Sattar, caste Rajput, a resident of 35/WB; Hajira Bibi, wife of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Faisalabad; Uzma (17), wife of Shahzad, a resident of Kelianwali, Faisalabad; Maqbool Ahmad (50), son of Abdul Sattar, a resident of Geoshala, Chichawatni; Ghulam Rasool (40), son of Shah Mehmood, a resident of Kamalia; Shabbir (25), son of Bashir, a resident of Chichawatni; Faizan, son of Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Faisalabad; Babar Ali, son of Liaquat Ali, caste Pathan, a resident of Kamalia; and Alina, daughter of Liaquat Ali, caste Bhatti, a resident of Bhattian Wala.