Pakistani service-oriented companies to participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

Pakistan’s prominent service-oriented companies will participate and showcase their accomplishments in the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6.

“For the first time, we are going to have a meaningful participation and have invited companies like National Logistic Cell (NLC), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to set up their stalls and brief the participating companies about the incentives and investment-friendly environment in Pakistan,” Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir told APP on Friday.

He informed a couple of Information Technology (IT) companies with established offices in Beijing and traders of handicrafts will also set up their stalls there.

Ghulam Qadir said that the NLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese logistic company and also has launched their first movement under the TIR convention, which is a great development for the logistics industry in Pakistan.

The national airline has also resumed its flight operation for China and efforts are being made to make it more visible and popular.

He hoped that the strategic special technology zone authority from Pakistan will come and set up a booth to attract investment for the special technology zone.

The commercial counselor said the participation of Pakistani companies will play the role of a bridge for the two countries to enhance free movement of people and more regional connectivity.

According to fair’s organizers, China’s commerce ministry and Beijing municipal government, over 2,200 companies are gearing up to participate in its offline exhibitions, among which over 500 Global Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading firms are poised to showcase their accomplishments.

Since its launch in 2012, the CIFTIS has attracted over 600,000 exhibitors from 196 countries and regions. It acts as an important platform for China to expand its openness, deepen cooperation, and guide innovation, the organizers said.

This year’s CIFITS will feature numerous overseas participants and a wide range of offline activities. Notably, it will host a promotional event dedicated to opening up the service sector, branded under the commerce ministry-launched “Invest in China Year” campaign.

Additionally, there will be a signing ceremony for the Beijing Convention on the Judicial Sale of Ships, a multilateral convention of the U.N.

Currently, 75 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation, and this number has surpassed the previous session.

The exhibitors will display the latest developments in digital economy, cultural services, tourism services, education services, and medical services, among other service fields.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore cooperation possibilities and stay updated on the latest advancements in service trade.