Selena Gomez discusses her battle with Disney for the smash song “Who Says?”

Selena Gomez said that she was not intended to sing one of her big songs, Who Says, and that she “fought” Disney to allow her sing it.

On Wednesday, the singer-actor spoke at Twilio’s SIGNAL conference on how she protected her 2011 self-love song from being taken by another artist.

The Only Murders in the Building actress revealed that she “cried” while convincing Disney to let her then-pop-rock band Selena Gomez & The Scene keep the inspiring song.

“It’s actually a funny story: I was working with Disney at the time, and they were actually giving the song to another artist,” Gomez spill of her journey to make the song hers.

“And I cried — I remember, I was with my mom — because I loved the song so much,” the singer recalled. “I basically said to my label, ‘I feel like my fans are young and they need it.’”

“That’s all I kept saying because I was 16 at the time. I was like, ‘I think my fans really need it; tell [them] my fans really need the song.’”

The Disney alum noted that the track, co-written by Emanuel Kiriakou and Priscilla Hamilton, became “a gift” that she “did not know [she] needed.”

“And I love, love that song, and it has carried with me through my whole career, and I fought for it,” Gomez continued. “So to be honest, I, to this day, need to hear it.”

“Not by me. Like I don’t want to hear myself sing it. I’m just saying the message it will last and last because it’s the truth. It’s such a special song.”

Meanwhile, Gomez took to Instagram to enthral her fans by announcing the release of her highly anticipated song I’ll be single soon.

The 31-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to make the exciting news with a short teaser of the song, with caption, “Single Soon is out everywhere!”